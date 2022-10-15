Profund Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,961 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 7,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Lam Research by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Down 7.5 %

LRCX stock traded down $25.66 on Friday, reaching $314.95. 3,040,138 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,907,093. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $43.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $425.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $454.96.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.31 by $1.52. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 37.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LRCX. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lam Research from $475.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Lam Research from $540.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $566.05.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

