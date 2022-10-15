Profund Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 34,739 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 0.7% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $11,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after acquiring an additional 494,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 591.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,001 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded down $3.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,959,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,229,488. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.75 and its 200-day moving average is $87.86. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMD. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $277,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,896,224.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 139,249 shares of company stock valued at $13,460,418. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

