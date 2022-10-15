Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,449 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,506 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 59,949 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,829 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 322.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 32,381 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,737,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.71 per share, with a total value of $105,472,454.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 194,351,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,799,088,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $252,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,281,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,804,609,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 8,292,787 shares of company stock valued at $487,389,308. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on OXY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.68. The stock had a trading volume of 17,851,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,435,804. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $62.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.81. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $26.05 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.86.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.74 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 60.25% and a net margin of 32.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.13%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

