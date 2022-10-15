Profund Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 149,747 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 31,735 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 103.4% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 64,690 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after buying an additional 32,881 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 24.6% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 246,340 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 48,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,867 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of HAL stock traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $29.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,191,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,297,990. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 2.08.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HAL shares. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.27.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

