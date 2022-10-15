Profund Advisors LLC Sells 14,949 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,949 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 90.2% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.01. The company had a trading volume of 13,050,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,431,345. The company has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of -142.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.48. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $93.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 3.95% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 274,144 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nariman Yousefi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 274,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,336,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.75, for a total transaction of $238,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 108,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,177,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock worth $1,490,670 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Marvell Technology from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Marvell Technology from $63.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.25.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.