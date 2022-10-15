Profund Advisors LLC Sells 29,199 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,174 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,199 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GILD. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 10,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

GILD traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $66.17. 7,892,191 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,431,339. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.24 and its 200-day moving average is $62.61. The company has a market cap of $82.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.02%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.31.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

