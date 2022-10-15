Profund Advisors LLC Sells 3,264 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,264 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,554,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,961,914,000 after buying an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KLA by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,598,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,245,843,000 after purchasing an additional 274,070 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in KLA by 22.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,074,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $759,532,000 after purchasing an additional 385,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in KLA by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,702,000 after purchasing an additional 98,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in KLA in the fourth quarter worth $598,653,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC traded down $14.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.70. 2,346,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,931,730. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The company has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.96 and a 200 day moving average of $338.79.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 23.74%.

In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,163.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $134,682.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,163.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.85, for a total value of $127,026.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,987.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,763 shares of company stock worth $6,432,305 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KLAC shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.47.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

