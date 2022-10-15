Profund Advisors LLC Sells 6,692 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Profund Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,622 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,692 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 1.2% of Profund Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $19,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 184.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,825 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 82,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,044,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Danaher to $340.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.33.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock traded down $3.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $253.71. 2,012,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,546,308. The company has a 50-day moving average of $277.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $268.27. The company has a market capitalization of $184.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.87. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Danaher

In other Danaher news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total transaction of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,317,571.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.