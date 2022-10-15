Prom (PROM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.43 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. Prom has a market cap of $90.71 million and $2.43 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for $5.51 or 0.00028812 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,138.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006442 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001926 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 50.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00057477 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00056887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022759 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005130 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.42018488 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $2,582,223.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

