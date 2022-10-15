ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,251,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,995 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $169,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.79.

KMB stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $113.21. 1,369,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,724,375. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

