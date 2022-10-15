ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 10,915 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 631,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Linde worth $181,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LIN. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from €370.00 ($377.55) to €355.00 ($362.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $359.00.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN traded down $7.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $275.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,640,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,863,737. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $352.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.12. Linde had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. Linde’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.83%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

