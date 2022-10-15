ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 757,004 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 43,367 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Target worth $106,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,330,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,599,000 after buying an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $148,934,000 after buying an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Target by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $280,792,000 after buying an additional 274,310 shares during the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $8.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.69. 4,766,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,155,258. The stock has a market cap of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.83. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

