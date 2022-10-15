ProShare Advisors LLC Has $159.01 Million Stock Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,418,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,287 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 1.02% of Atmos Energy worth $159,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 139.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. 90.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atmos Energy Price Performance

Shares of ATO stock traded down $3.35 on Friday, hitting $98.11. 951,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,702. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $88.96 and a 12 month high of $122.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.00 and a 200 day moving average of $113.76.

Atmos Energy Dividend Announcement

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.88.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

