ProShare Advisors LLC Has $175.94 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 731,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120,166 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $175,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $416,266,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,287,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $321,806,000 after purchasing an additional 342,982 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after acquiring an additional 326,891 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 37.0% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,190,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $297,567,000 after acquiring an additional 321,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 187.0% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 463,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,355,000 after acquiring an additional 301,713 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Shares of APD stock traded down $5.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $232.53. 711,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,988. The company has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.24 and a 12-month high of $316.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.72.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

