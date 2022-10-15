ProShare Advisors LLC Increases Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,101,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 761,544 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $137,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in V.F. by 0.7% in the first quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,380 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in V.F. by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in V.F. by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 20,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Capital Management LLC raised its position in V.F. by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Trading Down 0.8 %

VFC traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $28.95. 5,348,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,057,624. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $27.92 and a one year high of $78.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.70. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

V.F. Dividend Announcement

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The textile maker reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.04). V.F. had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that V.F. Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 77.82%.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 6,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.76 per share, for a total transaction of $268,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 34,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,528,374.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Carucci purchased 10,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.44 per share, with a total value of $414,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 115,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,480.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of V.F. from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of V.F. from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of V.F. from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.60.

V.F. Profile



V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.



