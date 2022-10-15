ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 84,397 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,876,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,397 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.32% of Emerson Electric worth $149,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in Emerson Electric by 404.1% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.77.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.22. 3,237,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,269,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.30.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

