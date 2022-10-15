ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 164,509 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,944,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,509 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned 0.38% of Sysco worth $164,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $791,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $775,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.74. 1,932,258 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,349,393. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.80.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 74.24%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SYY. Barclays cut their target price on Sysco to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.56.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

