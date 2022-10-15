ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 268,373 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

ProShare Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 542,511 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 268,373 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.9% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $263,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.9% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.6% during the first quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 321 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $675.33.

Broadcom Price Performance

Broadcom stock traded down $10.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $427.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,281,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,060. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.07 and a 1 year high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $172.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $499.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $531.64.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 63.42%. The company had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.41 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.93%.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

