ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 332,900 shares, a drop of 56.2% from the September 15th total of 760,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock remained flat at $7.52 during trading hours on Friday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $7.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $10.51.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

