Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Prospect Capital from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Prospect Capital stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $6.67. 936,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,673. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Prospect Capital has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $184.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Prospect Capital by 2.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 167,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Prospect Capital by 18.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 299,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 45,632 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prospect Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Stories

