Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares to $78.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $76.57.

Prosperity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of PB stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.63. 654,739 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,294. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $64.69 and a fifty-two week high of $80.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.08.

Prosperity Bancshares Announces Dividend

Prosperity Bancshares ( NYSE:PB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $286.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.39 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 43.50% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 37.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 166.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 83.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 27.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

