Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Director Sells $279,550.00 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $279,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shane Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Shane Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $480,900.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Shane Cooke sold 15,000 shares of Prothena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $493,500.00.

Prothena Stock Up 1.6 %

PRTA opened at $54.85 on Friday. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $66.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.39 and a 200-day moving average of $32.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -228.54 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Prothena by 61.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Prothena during the first quarter worth $141,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 33.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena in the third quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prothena by 22.7% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,523 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRTA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.20.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

