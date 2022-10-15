Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs Stock Performance

PRLB stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 139,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,125. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $979.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Proto Labs ( NYSE:PRLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). Proto Labs had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Proto Labs will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,860,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after acquiring an additional 69,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,478,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Proto Labs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.