Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Proto Labs Stock Performance
PRLB stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 139,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,125. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. Proto Labs has a 1-year low of $34.34 and a 1-year high of $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $979.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Trading of Proto Labs
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Proto Labs by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,693,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,860,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,446,000 after acquiring an additional 69,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,120,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,603,000 after acquiring an additional 85,135 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,478,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,076,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,041,000 after acquiring an additional 111,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.