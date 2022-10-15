Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Provident Financial Services from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Provident Financial Services from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Provident Financial Services Stock Performance

PFS stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.32. 538,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 681,476. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Provident Financial Services has a 52 week low of $19.18 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.93.

Provident Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.12 million. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 31.96% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provident Financial Services will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.93%.

Institutional Trading of Provident Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 146.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 48.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 97.3% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,597 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,746 shares in the last quarter. 64.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

