Puma (ETR:PUM) Given a €65.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €65.00 ($66.33) target price on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on Puma in a research note on Friday, October 7th. HSBC set a €95.00 ($96.94) price target on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €82.00 ($83.67) price objective on Puma in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Puma in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €76.00 ($77.55) price objective on Puma in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

ETR:PUM opened at €46.38 ($47.33) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €64.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion and a PE ratio of 19.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.39. Puma has a 52-week low of €44.28 ($45.18) and a 52-week high of €115.40 ($117.76).

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

