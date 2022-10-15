Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Pure Storage to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $38.42.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

Pure Storage stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.08. Pure Storage has a 52-week low of $21.90 and a 52-week high of $36.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.06 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pure Storage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Pure Storage by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Pure Storage by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,781,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Company Profile

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

