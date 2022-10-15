Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:PMM opened at $5.80 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.
About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust
Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.
