Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM) to Issue $0.03 Dividend

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:PMM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 14th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.032 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:PMM opened at $5.80 on Friday. Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.60.

Institutional Trading of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

About Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Managed Municipal Income Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities, including high-yield securities that are rated below investment grade.

