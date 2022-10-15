PVH (NYSE:PVH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PVH. Wedbush dropped their price objective on PVH to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on PVH to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PVH from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PVH from $99.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.53.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

PVH traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,094,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,727. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.50. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $125.42.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PVH will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PVH. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its holdings in PVH by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,972 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PVH by 468.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 229,636 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,592,000 after acquiring an additional 189,261 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in PVH by 5.7% in the first quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 35,554 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH by 26.8% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in PVH by 32.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.