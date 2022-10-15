QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 440 ($5.32) target price on the stock.

QQ has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 355 ($4.29) to GBX 375 ($4.53) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 465 ($5.62) price target on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Get QinetiQ Group alerts:

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON:QQ opened at GBX 343.20 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,138.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 346.04 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 352.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QinetiQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QinetiQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.