QUASA Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $138,561.00 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 15th. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $96.59 million and $138,561.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,153.84 or 0.99985455 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006445 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002872 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001924 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00004504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 48.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00057431 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012529 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057138 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022703 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005133 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00124855 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $139,033.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.