QUASA Trading 0.5% Higher This Week (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 15th. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $95.61 million and $139,687.00 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,060.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006496 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001934 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00054052 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012592 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00056896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00023000 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005131 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 77,018,214,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 77,018,214,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00124855 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $139,033.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

