Radio Caca (RACA) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 15th. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $87.11 million and approximately $12.07 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.71 or 0.01422719 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005165 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00022646 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00045178 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000622 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.04 or 0.01592006 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,516,771,074 tokens. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.radiocaca.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @radiocacanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the exchanges listed above.

