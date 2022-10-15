Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV decreased its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RTX. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,661,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded down $2.28 on Friday, reaching $82.59. 4,614,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,284,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $87.82 and a 200-day moving average of $92.85.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Vertical Research cut their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

