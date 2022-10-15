Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. 211,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,817. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.63). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.59% and a negative return on equity of 56.18%. The company had revenue of $294.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.