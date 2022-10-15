Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, Benchmark downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th.
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Down 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. 211,227 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,817. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.49.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers
Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.
