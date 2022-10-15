RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $0.52. The stock had a trading volume of 844,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,983,803. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.12. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $6.50.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDHL. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16,076 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 367,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 49,023 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 183,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.