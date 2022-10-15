Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Redwood Trust to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redwood Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.50.

Redwood Trust Stock Up 0.5 %

RWT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.10. 2,216,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,754,817. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $5.51 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.32. The stock has a market cap of $733.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

About Redwood Trust

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

