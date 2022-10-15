Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on REGN. Morgan Stanley raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $851.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $757.00 to $788.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $630.00 to $756.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $753.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $16.50 on Wednesday, reaching $736.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $666.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $647.32. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $761.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.53 by $1.24. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Christopher R. Fenimore sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total value of $1,381,156.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,302,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total value of $2,593,416.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,629,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,970 shares of company stock valued at $44,397,907. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,911,000. R.P. Boggs & Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the third quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 9,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,381,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $1,188,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

