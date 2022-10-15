Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD) Downgraded by Guggenheim to Neutral

Guggenheim downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

RLMD has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLMD traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $6.20. 5,682,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.00. Relmada Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $38.68.

Institutional Trading of Relmada Therapeutics

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by ($0.03). Research analysts expect that Relmada Therapeutics will post -5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RLMD. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Relmada Therapeutics Company Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

