Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($43.88) price objective on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.57) price objective on Renault in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($28.57) price target on Renault in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($35.71) price target on Renault in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($36.73) price target on Renault in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault Stock Performance

EPA:RNO traded down €0.03 ($0.03) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €30.75 ($31.37). The company had a trading volume of 1,645,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of €26.23. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($75.21) and a one year high of €100.70 ($102.76).

Renault Company Profile

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.