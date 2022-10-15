renBTC (RENBTC) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. renBTC has a market capitalization of $68.66 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $19,181.46 or 1.00181184 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, renBTC has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get renBTC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,263.66 or 0.27480949 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010733 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renBTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for renBTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for renBTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.