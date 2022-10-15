Request Trading Down 6.9% Over Last Week (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 15th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0961 or 0.00000501 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $96.05 million and $1.43 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Request

Request (REQ) is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09408663 USD and is down -3.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 77 active market(s) with $1,079,355.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

