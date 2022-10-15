Restore (LON:RST) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $433.42

Shares of Restore plc (LON:RST – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 433.42 ($5.24) and traded as low as GBX 380 ($4.59). Restore shares last traded at GBX 380 ($4.59), with a volume of 65,368 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 500 ($6.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

The firm has a market cap of £509.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,657.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 415.98 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 432.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.96, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. Restore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offices and workplaces services to the public and private sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Digital & Information Management, and Secure Lifecycle Services. The Digital & Information Management segment offers storage and retrieval solutions for hard copy documents, magnetic data storage tapes, and heritage assets; digital workflow services, including document scanning, workflow automation, cloud-based document management systems, robotic process automation, and artificial intelligence.

