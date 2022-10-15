Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $27.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RVNC. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.80.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 6.9 %

RVNC stock opened at $25.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. Revance Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.27 and a 12 month high of $30.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.60.

Insider Activity

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 265.04% and a negative return on equity of 497.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $297,770.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,956.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RVNC. Palo Alto Investors LP raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,415,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,106,000 after acquiring an additional 46,323 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $3,902,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,016,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Revance Therapeutics by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 505,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,861,000 after acquiring an additional 148,464 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

