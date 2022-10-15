Reviewing REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS)

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) and Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

24.6% of REE Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.5% of Federal Signal shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.0% of REE Automotive shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Federal Signal shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

REE Automotive has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Federal Signal has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets REE Automotive N/A -216.18% -189.05% Federal Signal 7.92% 13.67% 7.75%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares REE Automotive and Federal Signal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for REE Automotive and Federal Signal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score REE Automotive 2 0 2 0 2.00 Federal Signal 0 0 2 1 3.33

REE Automotive presently has a consensus target price of $4.40, indicating a potential upside of 621.31%. Federal Signal has a consensus target price of $47.33, indicating a potential upside of 12.19%. Given REE Automotive’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe REE Automotive is more favorable than Federal Signal.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares REE Automotive and Federal Signal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio REE Automotive $10,000.00 19,701.78 -$505.33 million ($1.90) -0.32 Federal Signal $1.21 billion 2.11 $100.60 million $1.67 25.26

Federal Signal has higher revenue and earnings than REE Automotive. REE Automotive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Federal Signal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Federal Signal beats REE Automotive on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About REE Automotive

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis. The company is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment. The Safety and Security Systems Group segment offers comprehensive systems and products that law enforcement, fire rescue, emergency medical services, campuses, military facilities, and industrial sites use to protect people and property. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

