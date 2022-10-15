Reviewing WPP (NASDAQ:WPP) & Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN)

Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) and WPP (NASDAQ:WPP – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Groupon and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Groupon -2.50% -24.63% -3.88% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Groupon has a beta of 2.02, suggesting that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Groupon 2 3 1 0 1.83 WPP 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Groupon and WPP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Groupon currently has a consensus target price of $16.67, indicating a potential upside of 130.84%. Given Groupon’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Groupon is more favorable than WPP.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. 15.9% of Groupon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of WPP shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Groupon and WPP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Groupon $967.11 million 0.23 $118.67 million ($0.95) -7.60 WPP $17.60 billion 0.51 $876.90 million N/A N/A

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Groupon.

Summary

WPP beats Groupon on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. Groupon, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About WPP

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. It offers plans and creates marketing and branding campaigns; designs and produces advertisements across various media; and provides media buying services, such as strategy and business development, media investment, data and technology, and content. The company also offers public relations advisory services to clients who are seeking to communicate with a range of stakeholders from consumers to governments and the business and financial communities; and specialist agency services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

