RichQUACK.com (QUACK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 15th. RichQUACK.com has a total market cap of $116.19 million and $9.50 million worth of RichQUACK.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RichQUACK.com has traded 149.9% higher against the dollar. One RichQUACK.com token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.62 or 0.27509141 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010744 BTC.

RichQUACK.com Token Profile

RichQUACK.com launched on June 8th, 2021. RichQUACK.com’s total supply is 46,775,855,335,611,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,085,961,274,152,300 tokens. The official website for RichQUACK.com is www.richquack.com. The Reddit community for RichQUACK.com is https://reddit.com/r/richquack_quack. RichQUACK.com’s official Twitter account is @richquack. The official message board for RichQUACK.com is medium.com/@richquack.

RichQUACK.com Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RichQUACK.com (QUACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. RichQUACK.com has a current supply of 46,775,855,335,611,000 with 44,085,961,274,152,300 in circulation. The last known price of RichQUACK.com is 0 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $10,894,277.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.richquack.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RichQUACK.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RichQUACK.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RichQUACK.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

