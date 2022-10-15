Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) PT Lowered to GBX 490 at Credit Suisse Group

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 608 ($7.35) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RTMVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Investec raised shares of Rightmove from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Rightmove from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a reduce rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $630.00.

RTMVY opened at $10.31 on Tuesday. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0709 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.32%.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

