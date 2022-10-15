Ring Energy (NYSE:REI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ring Energy (NYSE:REI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered Ring Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.90 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Shares of REI stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.39. Ring Energy has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $5.09. The firm has a market cap of $357.79 million, a P/E ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Ring Energy ( NYSE:REI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Ring Energy had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $84.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 77.8 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,882 net developed acres and 1,406 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 18,437 net developed acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 13,662 net developed acres and 11,993 net undeveloped acres in Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

