RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,800 shares, a decrease of 56.8% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund during the second quarter worth $109,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $136,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $280,000.

Get RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund alerts:

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OPP traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.61. 248,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,086. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day moving average of $10.89. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $8.59 and a 52-week high of $15.64.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Cuts Dividend

About RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1478 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 19.03%.

(Get Rating)

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.