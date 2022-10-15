RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 103 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,956 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $218.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $272.00 to $244.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.96.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $2.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,720,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.15 and a 200 day moving average of $223.45. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $186.89 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

